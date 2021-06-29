Ayton tallied 10 points (5-9 FG), 11 rebounds, one assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 116-102 loss to the Clippers.

The 22-year-old took a step back after scoring 19 points and grabbing a season-high 22 rebounds Saturday, but he still managed to record his 10th double-double of the playoffs. Ayton has been a force in the Western Conference Finals, averaging 18.2 points, 13.0 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 0.8 steals over his last five games. The third-year center will look to keep up his dominant play in Game 6 on Wednesday.