Ayton scored 16 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and grabbed nine rebounds in a loss to the Nets on Tuesday.

Ayton ranks in the top 10 leaguewide with a 59.0 field-goal percentage, though he is averaging only 13.9 points per game due to a reduction of over four shot attempts per contest in comparison to last season. The young center continues to put up strong numbers on the boards and offers a moderate number of blocked shots, but fantasy managers who roster Ayton are likely down on his scoring output considering the fact that he averaged 18.2 points per game in 2019-20.