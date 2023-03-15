Ayton finished with 16 points (8-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and eight rebounds in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 116-104 loss to Milwaukee.

Ayton struggled in the loss, as Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated the interior throughout the game. Despite five double-doubles since the All-Star break, Ayton's production has been spotty at times, but the addition of Kevin Durant (ankle) should help the Arizona product's bottom line. In the meantime, Ayton should be able to manage decent stat lines, but his production will still lag behind the elite centers of the league without Durant's help.