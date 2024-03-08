Allen registered 26 points (8-14 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block across 39 minutes during Thursday's 120-113 win over Toronto.

Allen shot exclusively from beyond the arc, but he was impressive as a floor-spacing threat en route to posting his third outing with 20 or more points since the end of the All-Star break. Allen has established himself as one of the best shooters in The Association this season, hitting a career-best 47.5 percent of his threes while averaging a robust 5.7 attempts per contest.