Allen racked up 12 points (5-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Monday's 108-105 win over the Timberwolves.

Allen has not shot the ball well recently, averaging 10.3 points on a measly 30.8 percent from the field and 18.2 percent from three in his last three contests after being sidelined for seven games with a quadriceps injury. It is likely Allen is getting his legs back under him and will take some time to ramp up and readjust to game speed so he can return to the tear he was on to start the season, averaging 18.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.3 blocks and 3.9 threes on a blistering 44.7 percent clip in the 13 games before his injury.