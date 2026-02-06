Allen didn't return to Thursday's game against Golden State due to a right knee injury, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. He ended the night with 21 points (7-17 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 33 minutes.

Allen was on his way to a strong performance, but an injury in the final few minutes put a damper on his night. The team has yet to provide an update on his status beyond the fact that he suffered a knee injury, so he can be considered questionable for Saturday's game against Philly until more information surfaces.