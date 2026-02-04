Allen notched 24 points (9-18 FG, 6-11 3Pt), one rebound, three assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 130-125 win over Portland.

Allen turned in another solid total in the victory. He's now started six consecutive games, averaging 20.0 points, 5.0 assists and 3.2 rebounds during that stint. His tenure with the first unit could come to an end once Devin Booker (ankle) returns, but Allen should still have a noticeable impact with the second unit.