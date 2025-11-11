default-cbs-image
Allen finished with 42 points (12-17 FG, 10-15 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four assists, three steals and two rebounds over 28 minutes during Monday's 121-98 win over the Pelicans.

Allen simply couldn't miss from three-point range, drilling a season-best 10 triples on the way to a comfortable victory for the Suns. His 42 points marked a new career high for the 30-year-old, who last reached the 40-point threshold in April 2019 against the Clippers. While this huge night is a rarity for Allen, he's been a steady contributor for the Suns so far this year and was averaging 16.6 points, 4.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals in his previous seven appearances entering Monday's contest.

