Suns' Grayson Allen: Probable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allen is probable to play Sunday versus the Hornets due to right knee injury management.
Allen played in both games of the Suns' most recent back-to-back set, which concluded Friday, and it appears he'll be good to go for Sunday's game. Check back for official confirmation on Allen's status closer to tipoff.
