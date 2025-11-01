Allen supplied 14 points (5-15 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and three swipes over 32 minutes during the Suns' 118-96 win over the Jazz on Sunday.

Allen wasn't the most efficient from the field but contributed to the Suns' commanding victory Friday in other ways. He finished second on the team in assists and rebounds while leading both squads with a season-high three steals. Allen has started in each of the first six games of the regular season and should remain in the Suns' starting five for as long as Jalen Green (hamstring) is on the shelf.