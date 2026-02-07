Allen (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the 76ers.

Allen exited Thursday's loss to Golden State in the fourth quarter due to a right knee sprain, and it's not a positive sign that he's being ruled out a day in advance of Saturday's tipoff. His next opportunity to play will come Tuesday against Dallas. With the veteran swingman sidelined, Ryan Dunn, Jordan Goodwin and Jamaree Bouyea are candidates for increased minutes, especially if Devin Booker (ankle) or Jalen Green (hamstring/hip) is downgraded from questionable to out.