Suns' Grayson Allen: Won't play Sunday
Allen (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Hornets.
Allen was deemed probable ahead of Sunday's game, but has been downgraded to out ahead of tipoff. Rasheer Fleming and Amir Coffey could see extra minutes with Allen sidelined.
