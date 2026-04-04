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section: | slug: suns-haywood-highsmith-another-absence-coming | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
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Suns' Haywood Highsmith: Another absence coming
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1 min read
Highsmith (knee) is out for Sunday's game against Chicago.
Highsmith will miss a ninth straight game and remains without a timetable to return.
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