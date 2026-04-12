Suns' Haywood Highsmith: Available Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Highsmith (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Thunder.
Highsmith will shed his questionable tag and return from a 12-game absence due to a right knee injury. He has appeared in just six games so far this season, averaging 5.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 13.3 minutes per contest.
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