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Highsmith (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Highsmith will shed his questionable tag and return from a 12-game absence due to a right knee injury. He has appeared in just six games so far this season, averaging 5.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 13.3 minutes per contest.

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