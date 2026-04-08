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Suns' Haywood Highsmith: Not playing Wednesday
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RotoWire Staff
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Highsmith (knee) is out for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.
Highsmith will miss a 10th straight game while dealing with a right knee injury. His next chance to play will come against the Lakers on Friday, but he can be considered doubtful for that one until the Suns offer an update on his status.