Green (hip/hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.

Green has been working through a right hamstring for most of the season, but he's also recovering from a left hip contusion that he suffered while taking a hard fall to the court during Saturday's win over the Cavaliers. Jordan Goodwin and Jamaree Bouyea should continue to see an uptick in minutes off the bench for as long as Green is sidelined. Green's next chance to play is Thursday against the Warriors.