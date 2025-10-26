Suns' Jalen Green: Remains out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green (hamstring) is out for Monday's game against the Jazz, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Green will remain sidelined due to a right hamstring strain. Grayson Allen will continue to see high usage in Green's absence. Green's next chance to debut comes Wednesday against the Grizzlies.
