Dunn recorded three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and three rebounds over 19 minutes during Thursday's 133-98 victory over Indiana.

For the third time this season, Dunn was held below 20 minutes for the Suns. Grayson Allen did leave this game early with a quadriceps injury, but it was Collin Gillespie who started the second half in his place. Dunn remains a low-end fantasy asset as long as Royce O'Neale and Dillon Brooks are getting the bulk of the forward minutes.