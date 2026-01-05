Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Available Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Joe (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Suns.
Joe will shed his questionable tag due to left knee soreness and suit up Sunday. The 26-year-old swingman has averaged 5.0 points and 1.6 assists across 13.8 minutes per game in his last five outings.
