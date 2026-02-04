Joe provided 22 points (8-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one steal in 23 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 128-92 victory over Orlando.

The sixth-year guard led the Thunder in scoring as he tied his season high in points. Joe has found a groove from beyond the arc of late, and over the last five games he's averaging 12.8 points, 3.4 threes, 1.8 boards, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 23.4 minutes while shooting 42.5 percent from long distance.