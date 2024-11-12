Joe is in the Thunder's starting lineup for Monday's game against the Clippers, Nick Gallo of the Thunder's official site reports.

The Thunder have experimented its rotation by having Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Cason Wallace alternate in the starting lineup. However, with Chet Holmgren sidelined for 8-to-10 weeks due to a right hip fracture, Oklahoma City will roll with Wiggins and Joe in the starting five Monday while Wallace comes off the bench. Joe has scored in double digits in each of his last six games, and during that span he is averaging 12.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 23.8 minutes per game.