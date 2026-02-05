Joe is in the Thunder's starting lineup against the Spurs on Wednesday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Joe will enter the starting lineup for just the second time this season due to the absences of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (oblique) and Luguentz Dort (knee). Joe is coming off a 22-point performance in Wednesday's blowout win over the Magic, during which he connected on five of eight three-point attempts.