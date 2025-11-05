Joe contributed 22 points (7-12 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds over 21 minutes during Tuesday's 126-107 win over the Clippers.

Luguentz Dort's (shoulder) premature exit certainly helped Joe's bottom line, as he produced 11 of his 22 points after Dort headed to the locker room early in the third quarter. joe was out of action with a knee injury to begin the season, but he's gradually increased his influence with three consecutive double-digit scoring totals.