Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (back) is available for Friday's game against Indiana, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Williams made it through shootaround with no setbacks and will shake off his questionable tag to return from a one-game absence. The Thunder have a lot of injuries currently, so Williams could see a healthy workload if he's feeling up to it.
More News
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Questionable for Friday•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Leaves early with bruised back•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Enters starting lineup•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Strong line in win•