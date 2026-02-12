Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Gets extra action in easy win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams closed with 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 136-109 win over the Suns.
With Wednesday's game getting out of hand early, Williams wound up playing the lion's share of the center minutes off the bench. Williams has averaged 10.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers in 23.9 minutes per tilt in his last six games, shooting 41.4 percent from three-point land.
More News
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Back to bench•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Goes for 24-and-12•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Moves into starting lineup•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Picks up bruised shoulder•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Full stat line off bench•