Williams closed with 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 136-109 win over the Suns.

With Wednesday's game getting out of hand early, Williams wound up playing the lion's share of the center minutes off the bench. Williams has averaged 10.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers in 23.9 minutes per tilt in his last six games, shooting 41.4 percent from three-point land.