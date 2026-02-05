Williams totaled 24 points (6-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 116-106 loss to the Spurs.

Williams recorded his second double-double of the season, a reminder of what he is capable of when afforded starter-level minutes. Oklahoma City was without a number of its regular rotation players, resulting in heavy minutes for players like Williams. Despite this performance, fantasy managers don't need to overreact, given the Thunder could get multiple players back as soon as Saturday.