Williams had one point (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 124-112 win over Golden State.

Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) is set to be out for the next week or so, which means Williams has an opportunity to seize a more consistent role in the frontcourt. Williams has averaged 5.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 18.2 minutes per night through 21 games this season, so he is worth monitoring on waiver wires.