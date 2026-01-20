Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Iffy for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks due to a left glute contusion.
After leaving Monday's start against the Cavaliers, Williams remains in jeopardy of missing Wednesday's contest with the injury. Kenrich Williams started the second half Monday after Williams exited, so he could work his way into the streaming mix against Milwaukee.
