Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Picks up bruised shoulder
Williams is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Magic due to a left shoulder contusion.
Williams presumably picked up the injury at some point over his last few appearances. Isaiah Hartenstein's (calf) availability is also in question, which could open the door for Branden Carlson at center if the Thunder are forced to play short handed Tuesday.