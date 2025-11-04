default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Williams is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers due to a sprained left shoulder.

Williams must have tweaked his shoulder during Sunday's game, and now he's in danger of missing Tuesday's contest. We'll have a better idea on his status based on his activity level at shootaround, but if he's not able to give it a go, Aaron Wiggins could see some extra minutes.

More News