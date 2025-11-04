Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Questionable for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers due to a sprained left shoulder.
Williams must have tweaked his shoulder during Sunday's game, and now he's in danger of missing Tuesday's contest. We'll have a better idea on his status based on his activity level at shootaround, but if he's not able to give it a go, Aaron Wiggins could see some extra minutes.
More News
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Productive in Sunday's start•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Entering starting five•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Strong showing off bench•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Sees 15 minutes in win•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Grabs seven boards in win•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Won't play vs. Milwaukee•