Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Won't start vs. LAC
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams won't start in Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
With Chet Holmgren (back) back in action, Williams will retreat to the second unit. In six regular-season outings off the bench, the big man has averaged 4.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 17.0 minutes per contest.
