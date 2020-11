Hall and the Thunder have agreed to a two-way contract, Jake Weingarten of StockRisers.com reports.

Originally a five-star recruit and NC State Commit, Hall opted to forgo college basketball and play for Moravian Prep in North Carolina last season, where he averaged 24 points and 4.4 rebounds. Given the Thunder's deep rebuild, taking a chance on someone like Hall makes sense. He'll likely spend most of the 2020-21 season in the G League.