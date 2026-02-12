Dort had nine points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and one assist across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 136-109 win over the Suns.

Although Dort remains a regular member of the starting lineup, he's having a hard time providing much fantasy value. The veteran swingman has scored in single digits in five of his last six games, during which Dort is averaging just 7.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.7 three-pointers in 28.3 minutes per contest.