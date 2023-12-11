Dort is questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz due to a left ankle sprain.

Dort could potentially miss his first game of the season after being added to the injury report with a left ankle sprain. Dort has played well over his last four games, averaging 10.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 28.8 minutes per game over that stretch. If he is ultimately unable to go, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins could be in line for increased minutes.