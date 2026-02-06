default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Dort (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Rockets.

Dort is off the injury report after catching a breather during Wednesday's loss to the Spurs. Isaiah Joe is likely moving to the bench Saturday. Dort has averaged 11.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.7 minutes per tilt in his last eight games.

More News