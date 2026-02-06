Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Cleared from injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dort (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Rockets.
Dort is off the injury report after catching a breather during Wednesday's loss to the Spurs. Isaiah Joe is likely moving to the bench Saturday. Dort has averaged 11.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.7 minutes per tilt in his last eight games.
More News
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Hits for 18 in Tuesday's win•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Puts up well-rounded line•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Nails four triples vs. Toronto•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Fares well in win•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Available to play•