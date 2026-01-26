Dort posted 19 points (6-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals over 36 minutes during the Thunder's 103-101 loss to the Raptors on Sunday.

Dort finished Sunday's game as the Thunder's second-leading scorer behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (24 points). Dort did most of his damage from beyond the arc, connecting on four three-pointers for the sixth time this season and second time in his last four outings. He has averaged 10.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 2.4 threes and 1.0 steals over 31.8 minutes per game over his last five games.