Dort contributed 16 points (5-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes during Saturday's 111-105 loss to Boston.

Dort had a streak of five games with at least 20 points earlier this month, but he has scored a combined 26 points over his last two games while struggling from the field. Those shooting woes have been a persistent issue for the former Arizona State product, though, and he's hitting just 30.5 percent of his treys on the year. Despite that, he's still scoring a career-best 16.6 points per game so far.