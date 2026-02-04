default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Dort (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

Dort is dealing with right knee inflammation and will be held out of the second leg of this back-to-back set. The Thunder will have only eight players available against the Spurs, so Aaron Wiggins, Cason Wallace and Isaiah Joe should see significant workloads. Dort's next opportunity to play will come Saturday against Houston.

More News