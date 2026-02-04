Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Ruled out Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dort (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
Dort is dealing with right knee inflammation and will be held out of the second leg of this back-to-back set. The Thunder will have only eight players available against the Spurs, so Aaron Wiggins, Cason Wallace and Isaiah Joe should see significant workloads. Dort's next opportunity to play will come Saturday against Houston.
