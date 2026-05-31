Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Scores three points in Game 7 loss

Dort ended with three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two assists and one rebound over 16 minutes during Saturday's 111-103 loss to San Antonio in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

Dort logged fewer than 20 minutes for the third time over the final four games of the Western Conference Finals and failed to make a positive impact on the offensive end in his limited run Saturday. The 27-year-old swingman remained a mainstay in the Thunder's starting five in 2025-26, though his production took a significant step back. Dort averaged 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.9 steals while shooting a career-low 38.5 percent from the field in 26.8 minutes per game across 69 regular-season appearances. The Thunder hold a $17.7 million team option on Dort's contract for 2026-27, creating some uncertainty around his future in Oklahoma City.