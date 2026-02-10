Topic (illness) logged 17 minutes off the bench Monday in the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 137-135 overtime win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce, finishing with seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven assists and one rebound.

The 17-minute outing marked Topic's first appearance in a game since the preseason, when he played in one game before undergoing surgery in early October to treat testicular cancer. The 20-year-old made a swift recovery following chemotherapy and had been ramping up his activity over the last few weeks before he was cleared to resume practicing with the Blue over the weekend. Topic will likely need more time to regain full conditioning, but if all goes well in his subsequent G League appearances, he looks like he'll be ready to join the Thunder at some point shortly after the All-Star break. The No. 12 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Topic is still waiting to make his NBA debut after missing the entire 2024-25 season while recovering from an ACL tear.