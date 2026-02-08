The Thunder assigned Topic (illness) to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Sunday.

Topic has been sidelined all season after undergoing testicular surgery in October and later being diagnosed with cancer, but he's made excellent progress in his recovery. Back on Dec. 31, his agent said in an interview with Andriana Rankovic of Sportal.blic.rs that the 20-year-old successfully completed chemotherapy, and Topic has seemingly responded well since ramping up his workouts over the ensuing weeks. Topic now appears poised to resume taking part in practices in the G League, and if all goes well, the young guard could be cleared to eventually play in games with the Blue and potentially the Thunder before the end of the season, per Clemente Almanza of USA Today. The No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Topic missed the entire 2024-25 season while recovering from a torn ACL, but he returned to action for the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer Leagues and also appeared in one preseason game in October before his cancer diagnosis.