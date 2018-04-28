Thunder's Steven Adams: Finally double-doubles in series finale

Adams tallied 19 points (9-11 FG, 1-1 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 39 minutes during Oklahoma City's 96-91 loss to the Jazz in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Adams came alive for what turned out to be the finale of the series, posting his best scoring and rebounding totals of the six games. The fifth-year big man had scored in double digits in only one game prior, and Friday also marked the first time he'd taken double-digit shot attempts. Adams improved across the stat sheet this past season, but a tough matchup against Rudy Gobert led to more modest averages of 10.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 33.3 minutes in the series against the Jazz.