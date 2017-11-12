Thunder's Steven Adams: Ruled out Sunday vs. Mavericks
Adams (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Adams picked up a calf injury late last week, which ultimately kept him sidelined on Friday against the Clippers. He's still dealing with some lingering soreness and will miss a second consecutive game on Sunday, so look for Dakari Johnson to pick up another start after posting nine points, one rebound, two assists, one steal and one block across 23 minutes Friday. Nick Collison, Patrick Patterson and Jerami Grant are all candidates to pick up a few more minutes as well.
