Sorber underwent an arthroscopic knee procedure Tuesday to address inflammation at the patellofemoral joint in his right knee, and he's expected to return to on-court activities in 6-8 weeks, Steve McGehee of News 9 Oklahoma City reports.

Once Sorber begins on-court work, there will be a ramp-up period before he's cleared for game-time action, so his absence will likely extend well beyond this initial 6-8-week window. Sorber was selected by the Thunder with the No. 15 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, but he missed his entire rookie season after tearing the ACL in his right knee and has yet to play this season due to right knee issues.