McDaniels registered 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 100-92 win over the Hawks.

McDaniels contributed on both ends of the floor, continuing what might be considered the best run of his career. He has scored double-digits in seven straight games, averaging 14.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 three-pointers in 36.4 minutes per game. As the Timberwolves continue to push their way back up the standings, the hope is that McDaniels can maintain his current production.