Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Iffy for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anderson (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
Anderson is in danger of missing a second straight game while dealing with a right knee issue. He'll presumably be re-evaluated Tuesday morning at which point the team could have a better idea of his availability in Los Angeles.
