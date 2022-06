Wheeler and the Timberwolves agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract Friday, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.

Wheeler is a strong candidate to play for the Wolves in Summer League and try to make the team through training camp. Wheeler played six games in the G League last year in addition to 27 games in the Puerto Rican BSN. With Piratas de Quebradillas, he averaged 17.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.2 assists in 30.5 minutes.