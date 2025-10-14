Zikarsky totaled 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 26 minutes during Monday night's 134-74 preseason win over the Guangzhou Loong-Lions.

This was quite the outburst from Zikarsky, who was held to only two points in 14 minutes during his club's previous exhibition against the Knicks on Thursday. He's unlikely to have much of a fantasy impact heading into the 2025-26 regular season considering he's behind Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid and Joan Beringer on the depth chart, likely opening up the door for plenty of minutes in the G League.