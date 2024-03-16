Gobert (ribs) isn't participating in shootaround ahead of Saturday's game versus the Jazz, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Gobert is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's contest due to a left rib sprain. However, his absence from shootaround is a bad sign of his availability against Utah.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable against Utah•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Tweaks ribs in win•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable to return Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Heads to locker room•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Will play versus Clippers•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Tagged as questionable•