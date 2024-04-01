Gobert ended Sunday's 109-101 loss to the Bulls with 19 points (8-8 FG, 3-7 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 38 minutes.

Gobert recorded his fourth consecutive double-double in stellar fashion, as he was perfect from the field, a feat he's achieved just five times this season. However, and while he was his usual disruptive presence on the defensive end, his contributions were not enough to lift Minnesota to victory past a combative Bulls team. Gobert will aim to keep his double-double streak alive when the Timberwolves take on the Rockets on Tuesday.